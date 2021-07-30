Moonhaven: True Blood’s Joe Manganiello To Star in The Series

Moonhaven: Joe Manganiello (of True Blood and Magic Mike) is the latest confirmed actor to cast on AMC’s new sci-fi series Moonhaven. Manganiello will star opposite Emma McDonald (The Picture of Dorian Gray) and Dominic Monaghan (Lost) in the new utopian drama.

Moonhaven is about a colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth. The problem is that it becomes more and more dangerous. The suspense thriller’s plot centers on Bella Sway (McDonald), a lunar cargo pilot who is also a smuggler. 100 years into the future, she is accused of a crime and abandoned in Moonhaven.

The utopian community is situated in a 1,300 square kilometer Garden of Eden, which was built on the moon in search of solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Earth. As a skeptic in Heaven, Bella is sucked into a conspiracy that seeks to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven’s miracles.

Bella teams up with a local detective, Paul Serno (Monaghan), to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope. Manganiello will play Tomm Schultz, an ex-military man with a philosophical bent who is the right-hand man of Earth’s top diplomat for the moon. His ambitions change after having a lunar mind-altering drug injected into his body.

The series, created, written and produced by Peter Ocko (responsible for The Office and The Leftovers), is scheduled to debut on broadcaster AMC and on the platform AMC+ in 2022.

Manganiello was most recently seen in the indie productions Shoplifters of the World and Archenemy, both produced by his company, at 3:59, as well as Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The actor will also star in Snyder’s next series on Netflix, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

And you, what did you think of the cast of the actor for the show? Keep following Minha Série to stay on top of what happens in the world of streamings.