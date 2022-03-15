Moonbin and Sanha premiered Who, what’s the best thing about the new MV?

Among the activities of ASTRO that have fans very attentive, Moonbin and Sanha’s new album recently arrived, accompanied by a music video for Who where they showed their talent.

It has been very exciting weeks for AROHA, as the members of this K-Pop group are in the midst of musical and acting projects and will soon have a fan meeting for their anniversary. Emotions ran high today thanks to Moonbin and Sanha’s comeback.

These idols make up one of the subunits of the musical group and have just made their comeback with a new album called Refuge, this being their second mini album as a duo.

But in addition to the new songs that AROHA is already enjoying to the fullest, the singers have just released the music video for Who, their lead single from this exciting comeback.

The idols let their talents be seen again and the MV is undoubtedly unmissable, we tell you everything about this release in the world of K-Pop and the elements that stood out throughout the clip.

WHO, ASTRO MOONBIN AND SANHA’S MUSIC VIDEO IS REALLY UNIQUE

a movie aesthetic

From the beginning of the music video, the idols place us inside what seems to be a church, the flame of the candles, a contrast between the red and the black of the darkness, as well as some windows that become the ideal background to give beginning of this MV, but as it progresses the idols take us to different scenarios that perfectly fit the concept.

Who’s Dance

Undoubtedly one of the biggest attractions of this subunit is the dancing skills that Moonbin and Sanha possess, the choreography is as artistic as it is powerful and shows the interpretation of the idols to the rhythm of their new melody.

elegance and mystery

The outfits of the two ASTRO idols vary throughout the music video, but we see them wearing elegant outfits and mostly dark in color or creating contrast with them. In some cases, an old vibe is perceived by the style of their sleeves and after that, but together their looks add points for the suspense vibe that includes this entire production.

Who’s rhythm

Although this is not an explosive melody, it is full of power, creating an ideal balance between the moments of more energy in the instrumentation and those where the voices of the idols take center stage.

Did you like this musical premiere by the members of ASTRO? We also recently told you that the IVE girls are preparing their first comeback and here you will find the details.