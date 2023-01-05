Moonbin&Sanha have conquered the world music charts with their new album!

On January 4 at 6 p.m. KST, Moonbin and Sanha made a long-awaited comeback with their third mini-album “INCENSE”. Immediately after the release, both the album and its title song “MADNESS” took the first places in the iTunes charts in many countries around the world.

By noon KST on January 5, “INCENSE” entered the iTunes Top Albums charts in a total of 28 different regions and took first place in 18 regions. Meanwhile, “MADNESS” hit the iTunes Top Songs charts in 18 different regions and rose to number one in eight regions.

In addition, Moonbin’s solo track “Desire” also entered the iTunes Top Songs chart in five regions, and the B-side “Chup Chup” — in six regions.

Moonbin and Sanha will serve as special hosts and will make their comeback this week on MBC’s “Music Core”.