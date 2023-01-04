ASTRO duo Moobin and Sanha are back with their latest single “Madness”, taken from their recently released EP “Incense”.

Both “Madness” and “Incense” were released today (January 4) at 18:00 Korean time along with an accompanying music video for the lead single posted on the band’s YouTube channel. In the new visual, Moonbin and Sanha play mad scientists who are idling in a laboratory mixing chemicals.

“I feel like I’m in paradise, it’s too early / My obsession hasn’t even started yet / It’s out of anyone’s control, the smell is spreading quietly / He gets even more smeared to you,” they sing before the chorus when the beat drops.

“Madness” was co-written with Moonbin, who is also known as the lyricist and co-author of the B-side “이끌려” (which roughly translates as “Carried Away”), and Sanha helped write and compose “바람”. (‘Wind’). Other songs on “Incense” include “Perfumer”, “Chup Chup” and “Your day”.

The new album marks the third release of the ASTRO division, which first debuted in 2020 with the mini-album “In-Out”, led by the single “Bad Idea”. Moonbin and Sanha returned as a duo for the first time in March 2022 with their second mini-album “Refuge”, which included the singles “Ghost Town” and “Who”.

In an interview with NME, the duo talked about the differences in the musical direction between the division and ASTRO. “For ASTRO, we have a much brighter, more refreshing mood. But as a whole, we are moving in a different, dark direction,” Moonbin said. “There is more of a message in our minds, internally. We’re trying to explore maturity [more deeply].”

Meanwhile, ASTRO’s latest release as a full-fledged band was their May studio album “Drive To The Starry Road”, which included the title song “Candy Sugar Pop”. The recording arrived a week after the MJ member began his mandatory military service, although the idol participated in the recording of the album and music video.

Both Moonbin and Sanha are among the four ASTRO members who have extended their contracts with the Fantagio Music agency. Members Rocky and MJ have not yet completed negotiations with the agency on a contract extension, as reported last week, the latter due to his ongoing military service.