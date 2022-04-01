Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Had Another Ending We’ve Never Seen

The ending of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is second to none, and to this day many fans dream of a second season. Lee Joon Ki revealed all the details about the scenes and the finale that were not broadcast as part of the drama.

One of the dramas that caused a big stir among international fans in 2016 was the story of “Lovers of the Moon”, where AyU and Lee Joon Ki played the main roles along with other stars of the cast. The historical drama has left its mark, but also a great sadness for the ending chosen for the heroes.

Although there were many sad moments in the plot, it was expected that the main characters could have a happy ending, but this did not happen and many were forced to wait for the second season, which also did not take place.

In a recent interview, Lee Joon Ki admitted that they did have talks about the second season of the drama, but there is also something we didn’t know until now about the alternative ending, which never premiered.

WHY DIDN’T THE END OF THE MOON LOVERS UNITE THE MAIN CHARACTERS?

Previously, some unpublished footage of the finale was published, where the main characters meet in the past, but this was not part of the story. Lee Joon Ki explained that even though they shot more scenes for this story, the director made a very important decision.

The actor said that there is a dilemma between which ending should be created, hopeful or sad, but since both options can disappoint fans, the one that was touching was chosen.

MOON LOVERS: WHAT IS THE ALTERNATIVE ENDING OF THE DRAMA?

According to the main character, the scene they shot takes place when Hae Soo is crying, and Wang So approaches her and offers her a handkerchief, although the girl is very surprised, he does not remember anything about the fact that they lived together in the Bark.

