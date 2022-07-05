Moon Knight’s Dark Future Confirms Perverted Escape Scene with Honshu

Attention: spoilers for Moon Knight: Black, White and Blood #2!

When Mark Spector got a second chance at life thanks to the moon god Honshu, he became his eternal servant as a Moon Knight, but over the years their relationship became not at all positive. Because of this, it is not surprising that Spector got rid of the presence of the Egyptian god when he finally got the chance, but the result of their separation was truly shocking.

The depiction of the Moon Knight’s relationship with Honshu in Marvel has changed over the years: the ancient god was offered as everything from an ally to an abuser to a symptom of mental illness. However, it is true that he sees in Mark Spector a vessel of his will—one of a long and ancient line of Lunar Knights who have served God since humanity first worshipped the moon. Honsou gave Mark a second chance at life, but it’s a life he lives as a fist of a cruel and vengeful god.

In Moon Knight: Black, White and Blood #2, The Empty Tomb by Benjamin Percy and Vanessa R. Del Rey, Mark Spector is desperate to get rid of Honshu forever, regardless of the consequences. Tired of torturing Hongshu in his mind, constantly talking in Mark’s head and using him to carry out his divine orders, he turns to Dr. Strange for a way to banish the Moon god forever. Despite Strange’s warnings that carrying out his plan might leave him nothing more than a husk, Mark uses a mystical scarab to sever his connection with Honshu. As it turned out, the result is worse than even Strange could have predicted: Spector remains in the hospital in a catatonic state, unable to move or even speak coherently. Despite this, Mark is pleased with the result and is happy to finally “enjoy the silence.”

What Mark went to to break up with Honshu, and the results show how devastating their deal was for the Moon God avatar. Despite being aware of the risks, he decides to break up with Honshu forever. Mark even admits that this decision is somewhat selfish, noting that his suffering has significantly reduced the suffering of others, and that he would have died long ago if not for Honsou’s intervention. Despite this, Mark was so broken and insulted by Hongshu that he sees no other way out. His conversation with Strange is particularly heartbreaking. When he tells the sorcerer his plan, Stephen looks into his tired, bloodshot eyes and realizes that it is impossible to dissuade him.

After all, Mark’s decision to get rid of Honshu, despite the devastating cost, is familiar to too many people. While this fictional world shows a man dealing with the despicable whims of God, at its core it shows someone who has been broken by a serial abuser. Marvel gives fans an idea of this painful decision, shows how expensive it can be to lose a sense of independence and freedom of action, and how deep down Mark Spector is ready to sacrifice everything but this freedom to finally end his career as a Moon Knight.