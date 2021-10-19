Moon Knight Will Be His Most cChallenging Role, Says Oscar Isaac

Moon Knight: In an interview with Variety, actor Oscar Isaac gave more details about his participation as the protagonist of the series Knight of the Moon, a new episodic production by Marvel, and commented that the role has been the “most challenging” of his career, representing the biggest load of work he has had in just over 25 years in film and television.

According to Isaac, the eight months of production of Knight of the Moon were important to develop his craft as an actor and try new things, resulting in a greater immersion in the style of the hooded anti-hero. To recreate the secret identity of Marc Spector, the actor coordinated the proposal of “big ideas” alongside Kevin Feige, director of the MCU, and proposed a more identity vision with the character.

“I found a lot of space to do things that I’ve never done before and that I was curious and wanting to do. I couldn’t wait to get on set, and it was the biggest workload I’ve ever had in my career and the most challenging; because of the sheer amount of stuff we had to do in eight months, and even then, I couldn’t wait to get to work,” Isaac said.

Moon Knight, a Disney+ series directed by Mohamed Diab and the iconic Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Cult, Spring), will be cast by Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy and Gaspard Ulliel. The production continues with a release forecast for 2022, but without a confirmed date or number of episodes.