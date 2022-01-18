Moon Knight Thrills With Its First Trailer; Premiere Date On Disney+

Moon Knight: The series starring Oscar Isaac becomes the first series of the year 2022 for Marvel Studios. First official preview in Spanish. It’s here. Marvel Studios has presented the first official trailer for Moon Knight in style, which will be its first original series of 2022 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after a course full of new bets and formats. There is something that does not change, Disney +, where we will see the adventures of Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector; the Moon Knight. You can see the trailer at the beginning of this news.

When does Moon Knight premiere on Disney+? confirmed date

Moon Knight will be released worldwide and exclusively through Disney + on March 30. It will be then when we can see, week by week, each of the six episodes that make up this series. Created by Jeremy Slater (Umbrella Academy), in the direction we find Mohamed Diab for four of those half dozen episodes; the other two are directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead directing. The estimated duration for each chapter will be between 40 and 50 minutes.

Marc Spector (Moon Knight), suffers from dissociative identity disorder (DID). During the series, this former US Marine, played by the actor known for his role as Poe Dameron in Star Wars or his recent participation in Dune, will appear before us as the son of a rabbi who had to escape from the Nazis.

When as a child he found out that a family friend of his was actually a secret Nazi murderer of the Jews he was traumatized. That multiple personality disorder results in a more complicated and surreal story than we’re used to on Disney+. It should be remembered that the Moon Knight comic was created in 1975 by Dough Moench and Don Perlin.

Oscar Isaac already looks like Moon Knight; This is the new Disney + series

“The multiple identities that live within him are drawn into a deadly war with the gods against the backdrop of ancient and modern Egypt,” reads the synopsis. From this March 30 we will be able to see the first episode of Moon Knight.