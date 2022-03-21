Moon Knight Plays With The Afterlife In His Latest Official Clip

Moon Knight shares a snippet of the series, which will premiere on Disney+ on March 30. Moon Knight prepares for his debut. Moon Knight shares a new slice of footage in which we see Oscar Isaac escaping summons from the afterlife. The Disney+ series is preparing for its subscription premiere on March 30. The video, which you can see at the top of this news, leaves us with a minute full of action.

Moon Knight getting closer to its premiere

The series will put the spotlight on Steven Grant, a “gift shop worker who is flooded with memories of another life.” “Steven discovers that he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven and Marc’s enemies hunt their trail, they must navigate their complex identities as they plunge into a deadly threat among the mighty gods of Egypt.”

Grant Curtis, executive producer of the series, pointed out that the construction of the character has been made from scratch and without depending on another product from the same universe: “He is not linked to the rest of the UCM. He is brand new, and he has a brand new adventure. We think the fans are going to really enjoy it. There are many aspects of Moon Knight that we are very excited about at Marvel Studios.” Curtis reveals that Moon Knight is what Iron Man was to Tony Stark. “It takes you to the roots of it,” he stresses.

Oscar Isaac will don the familiar white Moon Knight suit, followed by performers such as May Calamawy (Layla El-Faouly), Ethan Hawke (Arthur Harrow), Gaspard Ulliel (Anton Mogart), Lucy Thackeray (Donna), and F. Murray. Abraham (Khonshu), among others. In this link you can see how the trailer was made and its various promotional posters. Remember that it will be released as part of the Disney + subscription on March 30. It will do so in a first season of six episodes.