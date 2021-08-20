Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Says What Sets Marvel’s New Series Apart

Moon Knight: Recently, in an interview with Total Film magazine, Oscar Isaac commented on the decision process to star in the series Knight of the Moon. According to him, the biggest reasons are linked to the cast and technical team involved in the production of the series.

“It’s not so much about the comic book realm. I love the people involved. I thought there was an incredibly unusual story to tell within the world of, you know, superhero language. But we’re doing something that’s very different, and that doesn’t follow the same path. At least not necessarily the logic of what a lot of superhero movies do,” he said.

Isaac also said that playing a character not so well known in the comics has been an opportunity to do something different. “I think because of that, I just found an opportunity to do something I haven’t done yet and have a lot of creative collaboration with the rest of the people who are doing it,” he explained.

In addition, the actor was very happy with the mood of the film set of the series. “Wonderful. Every morning the alarm goes off and I can’t wait to get to work. We’re having so much fun with this project,” he said.

Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Says Recording X-Men: Apocalypse Was Frustrating

Also during an interview with Total Film, Oscar Isaac also compared his experience of recording Knight of the Moon in relation to the 2016 feature, X-Men: Apocalypse.

“Apocalypse, that was excruciating. I didn’t know, when I said yes, that I would be wrapped in glue, latex and a 40-pound suit, and then I would have to use a cooling mechanism all the time,” he lamented.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I got to work with these great actors that I like so much,’ but I couldn’t even see them because I couldn’t move my head,” he concluded.

So far, little information about Moon Knight has been revealed. However, the series is known to arrive in the first half of 2022 at Disney+.

