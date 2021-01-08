Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac confirmed by team member

The Moon Knight series, also known as Marvel’s Moon Knight, had its protagonist unofficially confirmed by the social networks of its director of photography. Gregory Middleton announced to his Instagram followers that he was very happy to join the team and cited Oscar Isaac’s name as the main star.

“It is an honor to be able to be part of the presentation of a new character to the MCU as the Knight of the Moon”, he wrote in the publication.

“And who said that cinematographers are concerned with white suits? Not if they have complex characters played by an actor as incredible as Oscar Isaac ”, he added, still thanking director Mohamed Diab and Marvel.

In October 2020, the news came out that the actor was in advanced negotiations to integrate the original production of Disney +, but since then, his name had not been made official in the cast.

The filming of Moon Knight, however, is scheduled to begin in March this year, at the same time that the works of She-Hulk will begin.

Marvel’s Moon Knight will have big news

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, said in some interviews with the international press that the new series will bring great news to the character’s personal plot. “It has been a while since we have had an action hero who jumps off buildings and gets into fights,” he noted.

He also confirmed that the production intends to explore Marc Spector’s mental illness, the Moon Knight, being more faithful to what the public knows from the comics. However, little information has been released so far, but we know that Isaac will be wearing the infamous white suit (if the announcement is confirmed).

Let’s wait for more details!