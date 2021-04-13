Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac appears training for Marvel series

Moon Knight: A video released by Mad Gene Media showed actor Oscar Isaac in brutal training for Moon Knight, one of Marvel’s new Disney + series. In the video, Isaac trains with a fighting choreography that suggests a more violent approach to the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

Check out the video below!

More about Moon Knight

In the Marvel series, Oscar Isaac plays Marc Spector, a hero who gains superpowers from Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon. Before gaining these powers, Spector was a mercenary with exceptional skills in hand-to-hand combat – which explains the actor’s intense and brutal training.

In addition to Isaac, the cast of the series also features Ethan Hawke. According to Marvel, he will play the great villain of Moon Knight. However, so far, it has not been revealed who this villain will be. Actress May Calamawy has also been confirmed in the cast, but her role remains to be seen.

The Moon Knight is part of a list of new heroes that will be introduced to the MCU, such as Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk. In addition, the series joins the hall of Marvel productions that will be delivered in series format and made available by Disney +. This is the case, for example, of WandaVision, already closed on the streaming platform, Falcão and O Soldado Invernal, with episodes being released every Friday, and Loki, the next production that reaches the Disney + catalog.

Did you like this news? Leave your comment in the space below and share the news on social networks!