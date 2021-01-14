Moon Knight: May Calamawy joins Marvel + cast

May Calamawy, who plays Dena Hassan on the Ramy series, from streaming Hulu, was announced as the newest member of Marvel’s Moon Knight cast. The production is being developed directly for Disney + and for the time being does not have a premiere date.

In addition to Ramy, among May Calamawy’s most notable works are some interesting appearances in the 2017 miniseries The Long Road Home, and in the 2014 movie Destinations to Love.

The role of the actress has not yet been revealed, but it seems that she will have a prominent position in about five episodes of the 1st season, as shown on her page on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

Learn more about Moon Knight, Marvel series for Disney +

According to what has been determined so far, Moon Knight will begin filming in March in Budapest, the capital of Hungary. The episodes will be directed by filmmakers Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, with photography by Gregory Middleton.

Oscar Isaac must play the protagonist Marc Spector, a mercenary who is able to take on his various alter egos for having a dissociative identity disorder. As the story progresses, the character is able to communicate, involuntarily, with an Egyptian lunar god called Khonshu.

From there, he is graced with the power of super strength and uses it to his advantage to fight the criminal underworld under the identity of the Moon Knight.

According to the details that have already been made public, the character’s usual white costume will be kept in the new series. In the original comics, created by Doug Moench, Spector is presumed dead at the beginning of the narrative, but has a second chance to live precisely on account of Khonshu.

Let’s wait for news of this new Marvel production!