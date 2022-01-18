Moon Knight: Marvel Series Gets Trailer And Premiere Date; Look!

Moon Knight: After a long wait from fans, Disney+ has finally released the first trailer for Moon Knight, a new series from Marvel Studios. Starring Oscar Isaac, the plot follows the story of Marc Spector, a former CIA agent who becomes a mercenary. After a near-death experience during a mission in Egypt, Spector is saved by Khonshu, the Egyptian Moon God. From there, he assumes the identity of Moon Knight.

A differentiator of the story is that the protagonist suffers from multiple personality disorder. Thus, his mind splits between three personalities besides Spector: Steven Grant, Jake Lockley and the Moon God himself, Khonshu.

Check out the trailer:

In addition to the video, Disney+ also released a new poster for the series: