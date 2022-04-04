Moon Knight: How Ethan Hawke’s Daughter Reacted to watching the MCU Show Trailer

Ethan Hawke’s 13-year-old daughter finally recognized him as an actor after seeing the first trailer for the Disney+ MCU series “Moon Knight”.

Ethan Hawke from “Moon Knight” tells how his teenage daughter reacted to watching the first trailer of the Marvel cinematic universe. After the first announcement in 2019, the first episode of “Moon Knight” is now streaming on Disney+. In it, Oscar Isaac plays a meek souvenir shop employee Stephen Grant, who is unaware of his alternate personalities, including Mark Spector, a mercenary who has concluded a life-saving contract with the Egyptian moon god Honshu. Jeremy Slater serves as the showrunner and head writer of the six-part series, directed by the team of Egyptian director Mohamed Diab, which includes Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. In addition to Isaac, the cast includes Lucy Thackeray, Mae Kalamavi, the late Gaspard Ulliel in the role of Anton Mogart/Midnight Man and Hawk.

After years of dominating the silver screen outside of the comic book genre, Hawke finally joined the MCU with “Moon Knight.” He plays the main antagonist of the series, cult leader Arthur Harrow, who serves the Egyptian goddess Ammit, not Honshu. Prior to the first episode, Hawke’s character was surrounded by secrets and speculation due to the record-breaking trailer for “Moon Knight”. Now Hawke has shared his daughter’s reaction to this first trailer.

In a recent interview with People, Hawke told how impressed his daughter was with the trailer for “Moon Knight.” Hawke has four children, including Maya Hawke (“Very Strange Things”), and his 13-year-old daughter Clementine Hawke finally recognized him as an actor. Read the full quote below:

“Well, I’ll tell you what. I have a 13-year-old daughter, and she saw the trailer for “Moon Knight,” and she’s like… I mean, I suddenly became a real actor for her. She looked it up on her phone and thought, “Dad, this looks really good.” I mean, her eyes just went out—she couldn’t believe it. “That’s what kids talk about at school.”

Over the course of 27 films, starting with “Iron Man” in 2008, Marvel Studios has developed the most profitable, popular and large-scale franchises in the history of entertainment. His list has expanded to the small screen with such shows as “Vandavision”, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, “What If…?”, “Hawkeye”, and now “Moon Knight”. Unlike its predecessors on Disney+, “Moon Knight” introduces completely new characters that do not depend on the established MCU. Nevertheless, judging by Clementine’s reaction, Kevin Feige and the company know what they are doing. MCU projects continue to attract top-level talent like Hawke and give them the creative freedom they need to succeed.

Hawke brought his insightful work on the character to the series, as can be seen from his very first scene, which shows Harrow putting broken glass in his shoes, an idea that the actor himself came up with. While promoting Moon Knight, Hawke also spoke about the advice given to him by his other daughter, Maya, about the Marvel fandom. She told him to respect the passion of the fandom and give them what’s worth it. So far, Hawk seems to be doing just that. Moon Knight currently has an 87% critical rating and an audience rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as the highest rating of the MCU pilot series on IMDb. The next episode of “Moon Knight” will be released on Disney+ on April 6.