Moon Knight Hits With His New Trailer: “It’s Not Linked To The UCM, It’s Completely New”

Moon Knight: The next series from Marvel Studios arrives at Disney + in just two weeks and those responsible are warming up with a new and revealing advance. Moon Knight –Moon Knight in Spain- premieres on March 30 on Disney+, a new series of origins from Marvel Studios that aims to be a product totally different from anything seen before, “not linked to the UCM and completely new”, as stated by those responsible. For this reason, and with the aim of maintaining the expectation, Marvel Studios has released a new trailer called Secret Agent that you can see on these lines, a preview with unpublished scenes in which we see Oscar Isaac playing a Cabellero Luna in full action.

Marvel Studios returns to the roots with Moon Knight

This is stated by Grant Curtis, executive producer of the series, pointing out that they have been able to create the character completely from scratch and without depending on any other product from the same universe: “It is not linked to the rest of the UCM. He is brand new, and he has a brand new adventure. We think the fans are going to really enjoy it. There are many aspects of Moon Knight that we at Marvel Studios are very excited about. But one of the unique aspects of this character is that he takes Marvel Studios back to its Iron Man and Tony Stark roots,” comments the producer.

“He’s a character that was obviously built from scratch, and it’s the same with Marc Spector. We’re fully embracing the supernatural aspects of comics. The Egyptian gods, and the ruthless Egyptian god Khonshu who manipulates Marc into serving him. We are embracing all of this, we love this kind of thing, “concludes Curtis.

And it is that the arrival of Moon Knight at UCM represents one more step towards the darker and supernatural side of Marvel after the presentation of Dane Whitman (Black Knight), the next arrival of Blade and the future appearance of the Werewolf. Moon Knight premieres on Disney+ on March 30, 2022.