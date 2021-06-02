Moon Knight: Daredevil Actress is Quoted for MCU Series

Moon Knight: According to The Ronin portal, Dina Shihabi is being quoted for an important role in Marvel’s new series, Knight of the Moon. So far, neither the studio nor the actress have confirmed the negotiations.

Shihabi was known for her appearances in Daredevil and Jack Ryan. The actress was also responsible for playing Annabel Lee in Season 2 of Altered Carbon.

Moon Knight: what to expect from the series?

The production announcement caused a lot of excitement, especially as it is the first time that Marvel will explore a street superhero like this. There are also rumors that the show will bet on supernatural elements in its plot.

In the comics, Marc Spector is a former military man and the son of a rabbi who decides to use his skills to become a mercenary and earn money. To survive the criminal underworld, he creates a variety of personalities, from taxi driver Jake Lockley to millionaire Steven Grant. Everything changes when, on a mission in Egypt, he receives a visit from the god Khonshu, who transforms him into the Knight of the Moon.

Oscar Isaac will star in the new Marvel series that features May Calamawy (Ramy) and Ethan Hawke (Boyhood). Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson (Synchronic) are directing and the script is in the hands of Jeremy Slate (The Umbrella Academy).

With 6 episodes in its 1st season, Moon Knight is expected to debut on Disney+ in the first half of 2022.