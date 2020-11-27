Moon Ga Young reveals why he chose to be Lim Joo Kyung

Within days of True Beauty’s debut, its leads Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young, and Hwang In Yeop recently participated in a photo shoot and interview conducted by Vogue Korea.

The K-Drama True Beauty is an adaptation of the popular webtoon of the same name by creator Yaongyi and revolves around the life of Lim Joo Kyung (Moon Ga Young), a shy comic book fan girl who changes her image after she learns to master the art of makeup.

Accompanying Moon Ga Young, the cast includes the participation of ASTRO’s Idol Cha Eun Woo, Hwang In Yeop, Park Yoo Na and Kang Min Ah, in charge of bringing to the screen the story of a girl who transforms into the most popular beauty. from his school.

During the interview, Moon Ga Young expressed that the background theme of True Beauty touches on very serious and delicate aspects and that her goal in participating in the project was to send a message about self-confidence, about current beauty standards and portray the concerns of the teenagers nowadays.

“This drama focuses on Joo Kyung’s growth when she meets different people and undergoes internal transformations. I think that if people start to think a little differently about beauty and standards after seeing this, then I will know that I have chosen the project. correct, “he concluded.

Meanwhile, the production of True Beauty continues with advertising promotion as it prepares to replace the fantasy-romance K-drama Tale of the Nine Tailed starring Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, and Kim Bum, already in its final chapters.




