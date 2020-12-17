Moon Ga Young became a warrior in a sandbox game

The True Beauty production released new stills and videos of the talented Moon Ga Young in the role of Lim Joo Kyung, portraying a warrior from a virtual game and a beautiful dancer.

As you may recall, True Beauty is the dramatic adaptation of a popular webtoon of the same name about Lim Joo Kyung (Moon Ga Young), a shy horror comic fan girl who changes her image after she learns to master the art. of makeup.

The True Beauty webtoon was published in 2018 accumulating a total of 4 billion visits so far worldwide, including the United States, Japan, France, among others. The drama is directed by Kim Sang Hyup, who worked on “Extraordinary You.”

Moon Ga Young has managed to harmonize with the character on the webtoon, as evidenced by newly released stills of some scenes that show Lim Joo Kyung in two different styles.

In the photos and clip, Lim Joo Kyung appears as a warrior from a virtual game wearing flashy armor, and leaps into the air with a stern expression wielding a long and dangerous weapon.

In another scene, Lim Joo Kyung becomes a dancer. She wears a school uniform and despite looking very serious, she feels very confident about what she is about to do.

Joining Moon Ga Young, the cast includes the participation of ASTRO idol Cha Eun Woo, Hwang In Yeop, Park Yoo Na and Kang Min Ah, in charge of bringing to the screen the story of a girl who transforms into the most popular beauty. from her school when putting on makeup.



