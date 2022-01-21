Moon-Facing Altcoins Announced: SHIB and These 8 Altcoins Are on the List!

CoinMarketCap (CMC) has released its “Top 10 most viewed cryptocurrencies” list for Europe based on data collected from December 31, 2021 to January 6, 2022. The meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) is also on the list. For details, continue reading Kriptokoin.com.

Most viewed SHIB top three

The data shows that many European investors want to invest in meme coins. Even Ethereum (ETH) has been beaten by the Shiba Inu (SHIB) in searches. While SHIB is on its way to become the top 3 most viewed cryptocurrencies in Europe, surpassing ETH, Ethereum ranked 4th.

The other two meme tokens on the list are Saitama Inu (SAITAMA) at #5 and Safemoon (SFM) at #6. Multiverse Capital (MVC), a nascent multi-chain agriculture deflation token, has been successful in attracting European investors and topped the list. The leading crypto Bitcoin (BTC) is in the 2nd place. Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Wonderland (TIME), MetaPets (METAPETS) are other cryptocurrencies on the list.

Meme-coins started gaining attention after Elon Musk invested in Dogecoin (DOGE) in February 2021. Seeing Elon Musk’s continued support for Dogecoin, a new wave of investors were early to buy Dogecoin, the first meme coin to reach the moon. During this bull run for DOGE, most lucky traders became millionaires and even billionaires as they saw astronomical gains and life-changing returns. Used to this, crypto traders are constantly looking for new places to find crazy profits. The list published by CMC also shows this fact.

A new wave of investors entering the crypto market following Elon Musk’s involvement in the industry is confirmed by data collected by Crypto.com. According to the data, crypto investors worldwide jumped from 143 million to 221 million in just five months (February 2021 to June 2021) when Elon Musk introduced Dogecoin.