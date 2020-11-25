Moon and Mars: how to observe the combination of stars

The night of this Wednesday (25) will provide a rare spectacle: the Moon and the planet Mars will be apparently aligned in the sky, in a phenomenon known as “conjunction” due to this imaginary proximity, although the stars are actually millions of kilometers away each other.

The pair will be visible from sunset this afternoon, but the exact moment of closest proximity will occur at 8:59 pm (Brasília time). Just look to the north: the Moon will be easily observable as it will be about 80% lit in a Crescent, while the Red Planet will be smaller and darker, like a small bright star, below and to the left of the Moon.

Moon and Mars will still be visible until 2:13 am, when the moon will disappear under the horizon in the west. In order for you to have a perfect view of the phenomenon, and to know exactly which direction to look, it is important to be able to correctly identify the cardinal points.

How to orient yourself during the conjunction Moon and Mars

To orient yourself correctly, and to know which direction to look, there are some easy-to-use tips: memorize the location of the sunset, use a compass or an astronomy app on your cell phone.

Whoever memorizes the place where the sun set, knows, since the time of basic education that that point is the west. Therefore, just stand and point your left arm to that location (the west). This way, you will have the east on your right arm, the south on your back and the north directly ahead, which is where you have to look.

As for the compass, if you don’t have the famous instrument in hand, you can use the “Compass” feature that is part of the iOS system. If you have an Android phone, you can download an app, via Google Play, like PixelProse SARL’s “Just a compass”, which is free and without ads, on this link.

Whoever chooses astronomy apps, there are many of them great, that use your location via GPS to identify exactly where you are pointing or show the direction you want to look. One, SkySafari, has the advantage of being free, and available for both Android and iOS.



