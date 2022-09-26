Monty Lopez’s Explanation of the drama with Jung’s Mom Gravey and Addison Ray

Addison Ray’s father, Monty Lopez, is currently involved in a huge internet feud involving Tana Monjo, rapper Jung Gravey and his own family. But don’t worry — we’ll fully explain this confusing drama.

Addison Ray is one of the biggest stars of TikTok, she has more than 88 million subscribers on the viral video platform.

Lately, however, she has been the topic of online conversations not because of her popular lip-syncing videos, but instead because of the antics of her father, Monty Lopez, who even fell out with other major online figures.

That’s all that’s happened so far.

Monty Lopez faces Fraud Charges

In June 2022, fans noticed that both Addison Ray and her mother Cherie Easterling had unsubscribed from Lopez on Instagram.

That’s not all; Cherie even removed the title “wife” from her Instagram bio, leading netizens to believe that some kind of family drama was going on.

It wasn’t long before this drama was revealed. Soon after, two videos began to spread on social networks, in which Lopez allegedly flirts with two young women under different circumstances.

A few days later, a huge bombshell broke out; a woman named Renne Ash submitted many photos and screenshots showing that she was dating Lopez, suggesting that he and Cherie “have separated and are in the process of divorce.”

Lopez posted several obvious responses to the drama, one of which was a short TikTok video where he sarcastically asked: “Am I a drama?”

Shari later posted a statement on social media saying that her “biggest concern is and always will be—my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to protect them. My goal is to make them feel safe and know that everything will be fine.”

Among this information were statements from an internal source who told People that Lopez and Easterling had been separated for a year. According to the source, the couple actually divorced earlier and reportedly remarried in 2017.

Tana shoots Monty Lopez in Jeff FM podcast

When Renne Ashe’s Instagram posts shocked the world, YouTuber and MTV star Tana Monjo got into a fight with her two cents about it, saying that the claims against Lopez were “just the tip of the iceberg.”

In an episode of the Jeff FM podcast hosted by YouTuber Jeff Wittek, Tana mentioned the fact that she witnessed the “father of a TikTok celebrity” using a “good amount” of drugs.

She tried to avoid officially accusing Lopez of drug use, citing fears of legal consequences if she shot Addison’s father directly.

“I never said it was Monty doing cocaine,” she explained. “It could have been any TikTok dad using cocaine. I have never confirmed or denied that it was Monty.”

Yung Gravy asks Addison Ray’s mom

Almost a month after Monjo’s appearance on Jeff FM, another personality appeared on the podcast — rapper Yung Gravy. During the discussion, the topic of Addison Ray’s family drama arose, which caused several flirtatious comments from Gravey to Addison’s mom.

In particular, the rapper stated that he “likes moms” and said that he and Shari Easterling are “going on a date soon” because of Lopez’s alleged infidelity.

Shari herself seems to have accepted his offer after Yung Gravy posted another TikTok offering to ask her out. “Am I winning???” she replied in the comments section. “I never win anything.”

Gravey’s comments did not go unnoticed by Lopez, who responded to Young Gravey in TikTok, asking him to box. “Watch your [mouth], boy!” he wrote in the clip. “[You] will be shocked!”

Shari Easterling Says She’s Afraid of Monty Lopez

Lopez then posted another video where he poses shirtless and challenges Young Gravy to a boxing match again.

Shari seems to have responded to the video by saying in a comment: “I know this video may seem funny to some of you, but I’m terrified of this man.

Tana Monjo declared war on Monty Lopez

Monjo soon chimed in on the topic in the comments section of Lopez’s original TikTok, calling Jung Gravey out for a fight, jokingly saying she was going to “call the police.”

Lopez didn’t seem in the mood to joke when he replied to her, telling her to “take a bath,” and even mentioned her “body count.”

Tana didn’t have that, and she attacked the patriarch of the Ray family in a TikTok video that takes the network by storm. In her video, she showed messages from her friends saying that Lopez “tried to scold me at the club, like he took off [his shirt] completely?”

@tanamongeaulol @Monty please allow me to collect the reciepts and follow up. disgusting ♬ original sound – Tana Mongeau

“I think all my young friends are very tired of him behaving like this,” she posed. “So, Monty, my dear, if you want war, so be it. I feel strangely quarreling with this man in his prehistoric age, especially when I saw him sticking so many things up his nose at several teenage events.”

Addison Ray unsubscribed from her mom on social media

On August 8, the internet exploded again when Addison appeared to unsubscribe from her mother on Instagram.

Shari posted her response to the news in a comment, calling the situation “heartbreaking.”

Monty Lopez Teases Possible Diss Track against Yung Gravy

On August 18, Yung Gravy stated that a “pop producer” had sent him a message saying that Monty Lopez had contacted him and asked, “Hey, I need a beat. I need to do a diss track.”

While Gravey claimed he was completely “thrilled” by the possibility, he also made sure to disown Lopez for “embarrassing [his] daughter” and “hurting” Cherie.

Jung Gravy and Cherie Easterling embrace at VMA 2022

While Jung Gravey and Cherie openly flirted online, the two officially became “subjects” at the 2022 VMA, where Easterling was present as a plus one Gravey.

They kissed on the red carpet (and in several subsequent interviews), infuriating the Internet… and causing even more outrage from Monty Lopez.

Yung Gravy plants a kiss on Sheri Nicole #VMAs pic.twitter.com/y8EyLZ8VKK — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) August 29, 2022

Addison Ray is “upset” by the parents’ quarrel on social networks

Sources said that in the midst of the chaos, Addison Ray was completely “killed” by the drama that unfolded between her parents online.

“Addison has seen her parents go through a lot of ups and downs over the years, but everything that’s happening now has been especially overwhelming for her,” a source told Page Six.

Since then, Ray has kept silent about his parents’ falling out… and it’s far from over.

Monty Lopez released a diss on Young Gravy

On September 25, Lopez officially released a video clip for his diss track on Yung Gravy called “Garnish”- a term that differs from the one he used to describe his ex—wife Cherie as “leftovers”.

Although Gravey has not yet written his own diss track on Monty, the rapper still left a comment under Lopez’s teaser, which was uploaded to TikTok a month before: “It shouldn’t have come to this.”

While it’s unclear exactly what’s going on in the Ray family, there’s no doubt that it’s a family affair that’s catching the attention of the internet as the drama continues to emerge.