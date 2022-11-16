Monty Lopez was spotted kissing Renee Ash after the “disappearance” of former Sheri Easterling

Fans are convinced that Addison Ray’s father, Monty Lopez, is back together with influencer Renee Ash, despite the fact that he said he was “broken” by the breakup with ex-wife Sheri Easterling.

Monty Lopez was once again at the center of the drama after sharp-eyed fans noticed that the father, known in TikTok, may be posing with an old love in an Instagram post.

In the summer, Lopez was exposed for allegedly cheating on then-wife Sheri Easterling with several young women, one of whom was an influential Instagram personality Renee Ash.

Ash opened up about her relationship with Lopez shortly after the cheating claims went viral, saying she got the impression he was separated from Cherie and claiming he “introduced” her to the affair.

Instagram user “renne.ash” uploaded photos of herself and Lopez kissing, saying she was “completely confused” by the situation.

“Unfortunately, he misled me about his marriage, he lied to me,” Ash said in a statement to PageSix. “He even introduced me to his mom, his younger brother, and I thought we had something real. He told me the story of his marriage, which convinced me that they had separated and were in the process of divorce.”

Soon after, their paths parted, and meanwhile Monty was jumping from girl to girl, but recently admitted that he was “broken” after breaking up with Cherie, and begged his ex-wife to bring him back in a TikTok video.

However, it looks like Ash and Monty may be together again, according to the model’s recent Instagram post.

Fans are convinced that Monty Lopez and Renee Ash are back together

On November 15, Ash posted what many fans believe is a photo of her kissing Lopez. Unfortunately, the guy’s face is hidden, but viewers are almost convinced that the two influencers are back together, despite their difficult history.

That’s not all; Ash also says he’s spilling tea on the next installment of the podcast “Seriously Not Stargazers.” She appeared in a video on the show’s Instagram page, where she saw a fake phone call with someone and said, “Hey, baby, are you ready for another boxing match?”

This may be due to Monty’s desire to fight in the boxing ring with rapper Jung Gravey, whom he challenged after the artist openly flirted with Cherie earlier this year.

At this point, it’s still unclear whether Lopez and Ash are actually dating or not, but it’s likely that this old spark has been rekindled.