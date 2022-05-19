Months Ago, This Name Knew LUNA To Go To Zero!

It seems that the LUNA event will continue to be talked about for a long time. Also, looking back these days, some warnings are justified. It’s like “Red Monday” by Gabriel Garcia Marquez. It turns out that the founder of MakerDAO, a decentralized organization that also has its own algorithmic stablecoin, warned that UST will go to zero because it is a solid Ponzi.

LUNA collapse never goes out of the agenda

TerraForm Labs ecosystem tokens, including TerraUSD (UST) and LUNA, have experienced one of the most devastating declines since the inception of the cryptocurrency market.

As you can follow from Somanews news, with the UST losing its anchor against the US dollar, LUNA followed its stablecoin and almost zeroed out. This collapse greatly affected the investors of the tokens. While many cryptocurrency experts warned of the imminent collapse of Terra tokens, many investors ignored these warnings as they paid the price.

MakerDAO founder sounded UST and LUNA alarm in January

On January 4, 2022, MakerDAO’s CEO and founder, Rune Christensen, warned investors that the UST stablecoin, as well as Magic Internet Money (MIM), are solid ponzis (fraud scheme).

According to Christensen, despite people making huge profits from their investments in UST and MIM, digital currencies did not have the right flexibility integrated into them. He added that the lack of flexibility in the tokens will expose the pair to unusual volatility that could push the price of the assets to zero.

As expected after Christensen’s post, TerraForm Labs co-founder and CEO Do Kwon came to defend his project UST and responded with a stern and sarcastic tone, “I thought you were already dead”:

Meanwhile, it should be noted that both MIM and UST have a common feature that offers an opportunity for the crypto community to earn passive income by investing in the project.

Kevin Zhou warns UST investors again

Last week, Kevin Zhou of Galois Capital, who warned people to avoid investing in Terra, states that UST has collapsed due to the high return on investment paid to investors of Terra’s Anchor Yield program.

Zhou says that since investors earned around 20% by investing their funds in Anchor Protocol, the Terra team was unable to pay interest due to more people investing in the project. Zhou, who also describes the Terra system as Ponzi, notes that investors are siphoned off by the Terra team.