Months after Will Smith Slammed the Gates, Jada Pinkett Smith Says Alpha Males ‘Don’t Pay Attention to Feelings’

The infamous incident at the Oscars 2022 between Will Smith and Chris Rock has become one of the most shocking events in the history of Hollywood. The actor of “The Man in Black” slapped the host of the award, who joked about his wife’s hairstyle. This single moment of anger tarnished the image of this family, while Smith publicly apologized to the comedian.

The couple also gave statements to the media about the situation that led to the action. After that, they stayed out of sight for months to contemplate and be treated for slamming gates. Now things seem to be starting to get better, as Jada Pinkett-Smith has returned to the screen and made a statement on her Facebook watch show.

Will Jada Pinkett-Smith talked about alpha males on the Red Table show

On Wednesday, Hayden Panettieri stopped by Red Table Talk to chat with host Jada Pinkett Smith. During the conversation, the actress talked about how she experienced a strong emotional trauma. The One Life to Live star struggled with depression, which also caused her to become addicted to alcohol.

Moreover, Hayden said that her ex-husband could not understand what she was going through. She said her husband thought she was making it worse. And that his opinion would be different if there were sisters or women next to him. Although she respects his point of view and, being an athlete, he was very “diligent” and mentally stable.

Meanwhile, the gate incident has raised questions about Judd and how she could have influenced Will Smith in this action. However, Smith stated to one of the fans’ questions that everything he did was his own decision, and he is responsible for it.

In addition, Jada defended the Smith family on her show, which had a message before the episode. “Given everything that has happened over the past few weeks, the Smith family has focused on deep healing,” the statement said.

In her show, she said that they would lie low for a while and come back at the right time. What do you think about Will Smith and his family going through hard times? Let us know your opinion in the comments box.