Monthly PlayStation Plus Games Announced for July 2022

Sony announced that PlayStation Plus games for July 2022 are Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS5 and PS4), The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan (PS4) and Arcadegeddon (PS5 and PS4).

According to the PlayStation blog, all three games will be available for free to all PlayStation Plus subscribers from July 5.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is a long—awaited sequel (hence the name) to the classic and chaotic trilogy of platformers presented on the original PlayStation. The game is incredibly bright and colorful, but despite the cartoon graphics, the platformer is still cool as a nail.

In our 8/10 review, we said, “Crash Bandicoot 4 is a great return to the old form with some new ideas that refresh the classic Crash gameplay.”

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan is the first game in the Supermassive Games anthology. While it’s not as extensive as the studio’s larger cinematic horror games like “Live Till Dawn” and “Quarry,” “The Man from Medan” has a similar setup, as the player takes control (and makes choices) of a variety of different characters as they try and survive the night.

IGN gave it a 7/10, stating, “It’s not easy to keep everyone alive in Man of Medan, and you don’t have to want that, especially in a two-player co-op.”

The latest game, Arcadegeddon, is a cooperative multiplayer PvE and PvP shooter set in a wacky world in which the player fights to save the last local arcade. With various biomes, mini-games, chests and more, there is something new on every corner in the “constantly evolving” Illfonic shooter.

These three new games will be available for free until August 1, and last month’s games — God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl — will be available until July 4.

Sony has now officially launched its updated PlayStation Plus levels worldwide, although as can be seen from this collection of free games, the cheapest Essential level is almost the same as the previous PlayStation Plus.

