Month of death: Olivia Newton-John would have turned 74 today

She would have turned 74 today. Olivia Newton-John (7373) became famous together with John Travolta (68) in the film “Grease”. However, in recent years, the singer has increasingly struggled with her illness: in 2017, she announced that breast cancer had returned to her. Sad news followed on August 8, 2022: Olivia succumbed to an illness and passed away. Today she would be 74 years old.

Olivia was not only very successful with “Grease”. She has sold more than 100 million records and still remains one of the best-selling records in the world. The station wagon has also won many prizes and awards. Olivia was able to name her four Grammy Awards, including “Best Pop Singer of the Year” in 1974.

But there were also disadvantages in her life: in 1992, Olivia was diagnosed with breast cancer. Then she was able to overcome the disease before in 2017 she was found to have metastases in her spine. A year later, the singer had another recurrence of breast cancer. In August 2022, she finally lost the fight and died as a result of illness. However, she will never be forgotten by fans.