Montblanc launches Summit Lite smartwatch with apps

Montblanc expanded the smart watch catalog with a new model aimed at those looking for a smartwatch for health and fitness reasons. The new Summit Lite is a kind of “entry version” to the manufacturer’s models and brings a series of lifestyle features, without neglecting the elegant aspect that is characteristic of the brand.

The smartwatch has a 43 mm body made of aluminum and stainless steel, in addition to a 1.19 “AMOLED screen with Gorilla Cover Class protection and water resistance. The model runs Wear OS, the operating system for wearable devices from Google that has already has several compatible apps.

For those who intend to use the model as health monitoring, Summit Lite presents a heart rate monitor, a sleep quality meter with personalized recommendations, an application that helps to detect high levels of stress and advises the user with exercises to calm down and a service called Body Energy, which gathers all this data to show in a more visual way the user’s current energy level.

In addition, Cardio Coach is able to formulate series of exercises based on your current conditioning.

Availability

Summit Lite is sold in variants with black or gray paint, as well as sports fabric or rubber bracelets. The model is not yet available for purchase on the official Montblanc website, but the product is already in the catalog and should soon have updated sales information.