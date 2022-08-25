MonsterVerse has taken another step forward the size of a titan

After the huge success of the 2021 film “Godzilla vs. Kong,” Warner Bros. it didn’t take long to find co-writer/director Adam Wingard to continue. This year has been particularly successful for this project, as this untitled sequel was released in March 2024 in one huge leap. Now with this upcoming movie, another Titan-sized step forward has been taken, as the next MonsterVerse movie has officially started filming!

According to an announcement made by Legendary Pictures, a sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is currently underway in Queensland, Australia. This new adventure, in which familiar and new faces are mixed, still remains a mystery. Although we still have some clues as to what exactly is going on, as the press release announcing the start of production included the following synopsis:

This latest entry follows the explosive Godzilla vs. Kong confrontation with a brand new cinematic adventure in which the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla confront a colossal unknown threat hidden in our world, challenging their very existence — and our own. The epic new film will delve into the history of these Titans, their origins and the secrets of Skull Island and beyond, as well as reveal the mythical battle that helped forge these unusual creatures and forever linked them to humanity.

Even more exciting than the plot of this new installment of MonsterVerse is the list of new and returning actors who will expand this expansion of the Godzilla and Kong myths.

The untitled sequel “Godville vs. Kong” is due to be released in theaters on March 15, 2024. In the meantime, you can completely revisit MonsterVerse if you are an HBO Max subscriber; as some of these movies are currently streaming on that particular platform.

That’s not all…