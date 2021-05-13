Monsters At Work, The Spin-Off Of Monstruos S.A.

Monsters At Work: Disney reveals the first official image of Monsters At Work, the spin-off series of Pixar’s work. It will arrive on the platform on July 2. Disney shows the first official image of Monsters At Work, the spin-off series of the brand Monstruos S.A. In it we can see a colorful creature celebrating what appears to be his arrival at an office. Along with the capture, its synopsis has transcended, which we leave you below.

Monsters At Work Official Synopsis

“Monsters At Work takes place the day after the Monsters’ power plant began collecting children’s laughter to power the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy that screams. It continues the story of Tylor Tuskmon, a young monster who has graduated with tuition from monster university and who has always dreamed of becoming a scarer, who discovers when he finds a job at Monsters Incorporated that fear is over and making people laugh is what that takes. After Tylor is reassigned to the Monsters Inc team, he must work alongside a group of misfit mechanics as he seeks to become a true prankster. ”

The casting is composed of Mindy Kaling and Bonnie Hunt, who will voice Val Little and Ms. Flint. The couple will be joined by actors including Alanna Ubach, Aisha Tyler, Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Jennifer Tilly, Bob Peterson and John Ratzenberger. The series is scheduled to premiere on the Disney + platform on July 2.

The production is part of the reinforcement of the company in its catalog for the coming months. Last December 2020 I knew that there are 20 Star Wars and Marvel series on the way, such as the recently released La Remesa Mala. Find out all the details of the future of the service through this link.