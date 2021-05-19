Monsters at Work: Disney + Releases Teaser For The Monsters SA Series

Monsters at Work: Disney + released on Tuesday (18) the first official teaser of Monsters At Work (still untitled in Portuguese, but whose translation is Monsters at Work), its new animated series derived from one of its greatest classics: Monsters SA! The video was released by the official profile of the streaming platform on Twitter.

Check it out below:

Laughter is what they’re after in this sneak peek from #MonstersAtWork, an Original Series, streaming July 2 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/JKxp48UUtq — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 18, 2021

Monsters at Work: Disney + series promises to entertain fans

The new Disney + series begins six months after the end of the original film. After Sully and Mike’s discovery that laughter is much more efficient than shouting (specifically ten times more efficient) for generating energy in Monstrópolis, the two little monsters took control of Monsters INC.

Now, the monsters who work at the factory are no longer experts at frightening, but at making children laugh. They are led by Tylor Tuskmon.

The teaser came two years after Pixar announced its intention to make a series derived from Monstros SA. In April 2019, the production company announced the spinoff, but it was only now in 2021 that it really got a premiere date: the series hits the Disney + catalog on July 2.

John Goodman and Billy Crystal return to their roles as voice actors for James P. Sullivan (Sully) and Mike Wazowski. Actor Ben Feldman, known as Superstore, will be the voice actor for Tylor, the character who joins the two original monsters at the leadership of Monsters INC.

Other actors who are also expected to return to dubbing the series are John Ratzenberger, Yeti that Mike and Sully meet when they are exiled, Bob Peterson as Roz and Jennifer Tilly as Mike’s girlfriend Celia.

So far, the streaming platform has not yet released how many episodes the animated series will have.

Are you looking forward to Monsters at Work? Leave your comment below and share the news on social networks!