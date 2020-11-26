Monster Hunter World will have collaboration with film

Monster Hunter World will win a series of Collaboration Missions inspired by the franchise film, which will hit theaters next month. They start on December 4 (the day after the world premiere of the feature film) and will feature creatures from the game and the character Artemis – who will be played by Milla Jovovich.

The Event Mission will be divided into two parts, where players can face the terrible Black Diablos from the film in the first solo mission, and then try to take down the gigantic Great Rathalos in the second part.

These missions will only be accessible to players who have reached Master Rank. For those who complete, rewards such as special equipment, layered armor, new titles, a new background and a guild card pose will be available.

And from November 27, all Iceborne players will be able to redeem for a limited time a package full of useful items as a login bonus in celebration of the upcoming movie.

Monster Hunter the film hits theaters on December 3 in Brazil. He will tell the story of Artemis, a military woman who ends up going to another world where humans live with gigantic creatures.



