Monster Hunter World sweeps Kickstarter: this is its official board game

Monster Hunter World: In just eleven minutes it manages to finance itself. Steamforged Games contata the superlative interest of Capcom’s hunting video game. Add it up and go on, the official Monster Hunter World board game will be a reality. In just eleven minutes, the Kickstarter campaign launched by the Steamforged Games company has achieved its goal of raising more than £ 150,000. Such is the impact of the project started in Manchester, United Kingdom, which currently has more than 8,290 sponsors and 1,719,670 euros raised. A real outrage.

As you can imagine, this is a cooperative board game based on combat against creatures in an open environment. Between one and four players can go on expeditions where each character assumes a role – depending on their weapon – with the ultimate goal of capturing their prey. The depth of its rules will lead us to pay attention to aspects such as resistance, position or teamwork. And yes, there is crafting. “The more monsters you hunt, the better weapons you can craft and the bigger the monsters you face.” From less to more.

The Monster Hunter World hunt on board will be prayed for until September 2022

This ambitious approach, rated very positively by the first analysts for its loop, what we could call the game loop, has triggered a phenomenon for the emerging universe of licensed board games. Capcom has granted the seal of quality and official license of its video game for Steamforged Games to use the registered names, designs and concepts of the license.

The only negative point for those who want to start hunting on the board as soon as possible is that deliveries will not take place until next September 2022.

As in any Kickstarter campaign, depending on the category of our financial contribution, we can access more or less benefits and extras. In this case, always talking about tax-free prices, prices range from 60 euros to 245 euros; the latter with many expansions based on monsters such as the Nergigante, Teostra or Kushalada Daora.

To learn more about Monster Hunter World, we invite you to read our analysis as well as its expansion, Monster Hunter World Iceborne, which is larger than the base game.