Modder Aki shared on his NexusMods profile and YouTube channel, a new modification for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, now turning the newly added Fatalis monster into Spyro. Check the result:

Spyro’s edition was just a color skin placed over the black dragon’s tones, but it is still something very interesting especially for game fans.

So, what did you think of the mod? Tell us in the comments section!