Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Receives Movie Content

The character will feature the look and voice of the actress herself, who has also starred in the Resident Evil movies.

There is less and less for the Monster Hunter movie to be released in theaters. However, as has happened with many other productions, the coronavirus crisis has caused the occasional swing in the dates. As it is, the film directed by Paul W.S. Anderson will not arrive on December 4 as planned, but will do so on December 25. Be that as it may, Capcom has announced an interesting crossover between the Monster Hunter World video game and the movie. For starters, Milla Jovovich will appear in the game playing her character in the film, Private Artemis.

It will do so through two events for a limited time, which will begin on December 3 at 4:00 p.m. PST (1:00 a.m. Spanish peninsular time). It is a secondary mission divided into two parts, in which the player will have the opportunity to embody Artemis. Not only will the character look like Milla Jovovich, but the actress has also voiced her in English. Of course, the NPCs will continue to speak in the Monster Hunter language. Completing both missions will allow the player access to succulent rewards based on the movie.

Events content

The first event is called The New World and it pits Artemis against the Black Diablos in the Wildspire Waste. Once you finish this, you will get materials to build the main character’s armor. It introduces abilities like the improvement of health or the resistance to paralyzation, among other improvements. The second event, “To our World”, will provide an even greater challenge. Will you be able to defeat Rathalos?

Capcom is preparing a special pack that will be accessible if you enter from November 26. These are the contents:

Ancient Potion x30

Life Dust x30

Golden Egg x10

True Armor Sphere x3

Anti Roar Jewel x1

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is the expansion for Monster Hunter: World. It is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.



