Monster Hunter World and Resident Evil 7 Break Sales Record

Monster Hunter World: Capcom revealed on Friday (14) that Resident Evil 7 and Monster Hunter Wolrd have again broken their sales record, contributing in large scale to the company’s fourth straight year of financial success.

Last Monday (10), Capcom released its financial report for the fiscal year ended March 31 and revealed that digital sales of Resident Evil 3 and Monster Hunter Rise emerged as the major drivers of the results. Now, new data points out that the franchises had more agents behind these incredible numbers, with the “flagships” Resident Evil 7 and Monster Hunter World contributing a lot to the profits.

According to the publisher, the Resident Evil saga reached the mark of 110 million copies sold in physical and digital format for all platforms, with 9 million of that amount referring to Resident Evil 7, which sold more than 500 thousand copies in the last 3 months alone . Monster Hunter World, on the other hand, considered the best-selling game in Capcom’s history, reached the impressive mark of 17, 1 million units, which added to the Iceborne expansion registered 24.8 million copies distributed.

With Resident Evil Village sales already valued at more than 3 million units in less than ten days of release, the game is expected to be the next to surpass RE7 and further boost Capcom’s current fiscal year.