Monster Hunter Stories’ port not planned for Switch

The Japanese company is working on a second installment, as well as a second video game in the series exclusively for the Nintendo machine.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings or Ruin is one of the titles in the saga that will be released on Nintendo Switch. Faced with the impossibility of transferring Monster Hunter: World to the Kyoto hybrid, the Japanese have preferred to develop new products. Among Capcom’s plans is not the possibility of launching a port of the first installment, which went on sale for Nintendo 3DS. Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto explains it in a statement to GameReactor.

“There are no plans right now to move the original Monster Hunter Stories to Nintendo Switch,” begins the producer, then adding that players who are worried about not being up to date will have no problem enjoying the game. “You can rest assured, since he is a completely new protagonist and a new story. Although it is set in the same world, the title has been designed so that players can directly play Monster Hunter Stories 2 ”.

Twice

Monster Hunters will debut on Switch with two different video games. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is scheduled for summer 2021, but the other project will arrive first. This is Monster Hunter Rise, an action game that has been in development for more than 4 years. After an atypical year marked by the coronavirus crisis, the production directed by Yasunori Ichinose will be released on March 26.

Capcom has faced a serious security problem in recent weeks. A group of hackers has managed to get hold of a multitude of confidential information, also with personal data of employees and former developers of the company. The blackmail attempt has culminated in a large amount of information leaked online. The Japanese have already reported that they are investigating how to proceed next. The company’s legal services work to minimize the damage and find those responsible for the crime.



