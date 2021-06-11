Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wins New Trailer at Summer Game Fest

Monster Hunter Stories 2: During today’s Summer Game Fest event (10), Capcom unveiled a new Monster Hunter Stories 2 story trailer, bringing more details into the rich universe of the publisher’s franchise.

For those unfamiliar with the game, it is a spin-off from the main franchise and uses Pokémon-inspired RPG mechanics, making you train the monsters and connect with them during a very fun adventure (instead of hunting them for gain resources, as in the main games). Check out the video below:

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin arrives on Nintendo Switch and PC on July 9, 2021.