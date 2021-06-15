Monster Hunter Stories 2 Will Have Free Trial At The End of June

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Today (14), Capcom revealed during E3 2021 that Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, will have a free demo starting on June 25th. The coolest part is that free trial progress can be transferred to the final version at launch.

In other words, in addition to taking a peek at the upcoming game in the series, you can keep your save. In addition, Monster Hunter Stories 2 will collaborate with Monster Hunter Rise and will bring content from the other game to the RPG version, such as Amicon, battle companion. Check out the trailer:

For those unfamiliar with the spin-off of the main franchise, the game is a turn-based RPG that draws heavily on Pokémon mechanics. Instead of hunting creatures, you must tame and become an ally to face the dangers of the game universe.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin arrives on July 9th on Switch and PC, but the free demo arrives on June 25th.