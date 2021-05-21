Monster Hunter Stories 2: Trailer Shows Details of The Story and Characters

Monster Hunter Stories 2: We know that Monster Hunter Rise came out recently, but that does not mean that fans of the franchise are not interested in even more content about the games in the series. Knowing this, Capcom continues to announce more news about Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, a sequel to the fun spin-off released for the Nintendo 3DS in 2016.

Today, May 20, the company released an unprecedented trailer for the game that shows more details about the plot and the main characters that will bring the title to life. In case you are curious, you can check everything in the video below:

It is certainly a very interesting title for those who always wanted to adopt and care for the monsters of the game instead of hunting and killing them all the time. Another really cool aspect is the artistic direction of Monster Hunter Stories 2, as it is a much more colorful and vibrant game in contrast to the neutral look that we see in Monster Hunter Rise and even in Monster Hunter World at certain times.

This seems to match quite a lot with the style of this spin-off, even because it has such a different focus from the main games of the franchise. The good news is that there is not much time left to play the title on Nintendo Switch and PC, since the launch is scheduled for July 9th.