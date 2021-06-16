Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gains 45 Minutes Of Gameplay

Monster Hunter Stories 2 is just days away from reaching Switch, and to celebrate the occasion Capcom and Nintendo released a video showing various elements that players will be able to find in this adventure.

The recording you can see below is just over 45 minutes, which will certainly be able to give a good idea of what players will be able to find in this game as soon as it is available, whether they are associated with exploration, monsters or other aspects. .

Check out the gameplay below:

https://youtu.be/B4Jg0QAMAbw

Monster Hunter Stories 2 will be released on July 9, but a demo of the game will be available for those interested on June 25th.