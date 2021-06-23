Monster Hunter Stories 2: Check Out The Opening And More Gameplay!

Monster Hunter Stories 2: The release of Monster Hunter Stories 2 is getting closer, but Capcom is showing even more images of the game for those who can’t wait any longer. For starters, the developer has unveiled the game’s full opening video, check it out:

But the news does not stop there. In addition to the opening video of Monster Hunter Stories 2, we can also check out even more of the gameplay of the new title. That’s because Capcom showed more images in their own videos and also released for some partner publications in Japan to show their own gaming videos.

The videos below are from Capcom: