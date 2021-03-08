Monster Hunter Stories 2 arrives in July for Switch and PC

During the Monster Hunter digital event broadcast on Monday (Cap), Capcom confirmed the official launch date of the RPG Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. According to the publisher, the title arrives at the beginning of July for the hybrid and PC, with pre-sale bonuses and more.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 will get physical and digital versions, both scheduled to be released on the same day. Capcom also revealed during the live that the game will provide a deluxe version with many new features for players, including skins for Ena and Navirou, armor of the young Razewing Rathalos and kits of stickers and hairstyles.

The Monster Hunter Stories 2 pre-sale bonus will release an alternative skin for Ena, which can be downloaded for free at launch and possibly for a few days after its arrival, with no confirmed expiration date. In addition, the game will gain three exclusive amiibos from Ena, Razewing Rathalos and Tsukino, each giving access to a specific set of armor in the game.

The announcements were made through an unprecedented trailer that presents a little more about the game’s main narrative and new gameplay scenes, where it is possible to observe cooperative mechanics between players and new missions. Check out the video below.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin arrives on the Nintendo Switch and PC on July 9.