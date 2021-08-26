Monster Hunter Rise Will Receive Armor From Devil Fruit, from Street Fighter

Today (25), Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Rise will gain a collaboration with Street Fighter starting August 27th, allowing players to obtain layered armor that simulates the appearance of the iconic Devil Fruit of the fighting game franchise. Check it out below:

The new armor not only alters the hunter’s voice and appearance, it also provides special animation when missions are completed. Another interesting detail is that kunai attacks are transformed into famous fighter moves, such as Gohadoken and Zanku Hadoken, and if a sword and shield are equipped, the blows turn into punches and kicks.

Monster Hunter Rise is now available for Nintendo Switch and will be released for PC in 2022.

So, what did you think of this news? Ready to incarnate Devil Fruit during the hunt? Let us know in the comments section below!