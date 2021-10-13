Monster Hunter Rise Will Not Cross-Play Between Switch And PC

Monster Hunter Rise: Some time ago, information surfaced that Capcom was conducting a survey to see if fans would like to see cross-play and cross-save options for Monter Hunter Rise on Switch and PC. However, this Monday (11) a tweet appeared on the network that threw a bucket of cold water on those who were waiting for this possibility.

We’ve heard your requests for Cross-Save / Cross-Play for #MHRise & #Sunbreak, but unfortunately, after looking into it throughout the development process, we found we are unable to implement it this time. As always, we appreciate your continued feedback and support. — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) October 11, 2021

Monster Hunter Rise is now available for Switch, and it will come to PC on January 12th of next year.