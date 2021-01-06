Monster Hunter Rise will have digital event this Thursday

Those waiting for the release of Monster Hunter Rise for Switch will finally have news soon, as Capcom announced an event dedicated to the game for next Thursday (7), at 11am (Brasília time).

On the occasion, the community will have the opportunity to see a new game trailer, in addition to finally having a date for the release of the demo for the new Monster Hunter and some other news.

Those who want to follow this broadcast can access the series’ official channel on Twitch at the time mentioned above.

Monster Hunter Rise is scheduled to arrive on the Nintendo console on March 26.