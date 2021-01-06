Monster Hunter Rise will have digital event this Thursday

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

Those waiting for the release of Monster Hunter Rise for Switch will finally have news soon, as Capcom announced an event dedicated to the game for next Thursday (7), at 11am (Brasília time).

On the occasion, the community will have the opportunity to see a new game trailer, in addition to finally having a date for the release of the demo for the new Monster Hunter and some other news.

Those who want to follow this broadcast can access the series’ official channel on Twitch at the time mentioned above.

Monster Hunter Rise is scheduled to arrive on the Nintendo console on March 26.

See Also
Monster Hunter Rise appeared with Japanese promotion

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here