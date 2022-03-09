Monster Hunter Rise Will Have A Free Trial On Nintendo Switch Online

Monster Hunter Rise: Subscribers to the Kyoto online service will be able to try the game from March 11 to 17.

On the verge of a new event, in which the news of the Sunbreak expansion will be announced, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will have the opportunity to access a free trial of Monster Hunter Rise. From March 11 to March 17, players will be able to download this version and become a hunter. It is a temporary test, although it has not been confirmed if it includes all the content.

Taking advantage of this circumstance, Capcom has distributed a new trailer for Monster Hunter Rise, which covers the news and anticipates the arrival of Sunbreak, which will take place next summer. The specific date is not yet known, so it remains to be seen if the digital streaming event will shed some light on that specific matter. In the meantime, you can enjoy the video below.

When is the Monster Hunter event?

Capcom has announced that the Monster Hunter Digital Event will take place on March 15 at 3:00 p.m. (CET). The Japanese company will offer the presentation in streaming through its official channels on YouTube and Twitch, with translation into English. However, from the Nintendo Spain Twitter they have reported that it can also be seen with Spanish subtitles on the channel of the Spanish division of Nintendo. They promise news about monsters, gameplay and more. Its duration? About 20 minutes approximately.

Both Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak are developed for Nintendo Switch and PC. It should be noted that these versions do not have any kind of cross-progression, so it is not possible to transfer the saved game from console to computer, at least not yet. True to form, the title continues to expand with regular, free content updates. The adventure has only just begun.