Monster Hunter Rise will arrive on PC in 2022

Good news for hunters on duty! During an interview, Monster Hunter Rise producer Ryozo Tsujimoto revealed that the game will not only be exclusive to Switch, but will also get a PC version in early 2022!

“We received several requests for a PC version of Monster Hunter Rise, mainly from Western players, so we decided to develop a PC version, which we plan to release in early 2022. It is still in the early stages of development, so I will give more details in one near future, “said Tsujimoto.

