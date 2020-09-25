Monster Hunter Rise: what we know about the game

Today (25), during the Capcom broadcast at the Tokyo Game Show 2020, the Monster Hunter Rise promotional video with updated gameplay was presented. Check it out below:

Ryozo Tsujimoto, the game’s producer, also shared more details, explaining that the game intends to take advantage of all the portability that the Switch offers, and that the title is directly linked to all the freedom of movement that the player will have in this new universe.

Lovely helper

In addition, more information was shared about the new partner, called Palamute. With it, Hunters will be able to carry out combined attacks, and walking on the puppy will not consume the hunter’s stamina bar, allowing him to travel long distances more quickly. Another cool feature is that it will be possible to use items while traveling on top of the animal.

An interesting detail for those who enjoy playing alone, is the possibility of having two NPCs as a company, and they can be of the same type. For example, you can venture out with two Palicos, or two Palamutes.



