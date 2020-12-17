Monster Hunter Rise: videos show gameplay with light

Monster Hunter Rise will be released on March 26, 2021 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. And as usual, Capcom released two more new trailers, this time highlighting the gameplay of the game using the Fuzilarco weapon.

The armament is known in the franchise and its operation is similar to that of a rifle. However, the weapon has several functions, including can be used to boost the character and make a jump over his enemies.

The difference between light and heavy Fuzilarco is in the speed of the actions. While the first allows your character to move more quickly and loosely, the other requires much more firepower, as its mobility is limited due to the weight of the weapon.

2021 promises to be the year of the franchise. In addition to the new exclusive game for Switch, Monster Hunter will also win an official movie. Expected to be released in December this year, the film ended up being postponed to April 23. It will star Milla Jovovich, who made a big hit on the small screen as the protagonists of the Resident Evil films.



